157,352 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

