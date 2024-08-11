196,877 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 196,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $2,988,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

