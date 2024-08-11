1,988 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

