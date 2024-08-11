2,044 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after buying an additional 64,037 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after buying an additional 129,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $273,239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Stock Up 1.6 %

GIB stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

