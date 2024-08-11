2,054 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,369,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.49 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.