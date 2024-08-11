23,309 Shares in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQ. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 444,489 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 107.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $10.90 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

