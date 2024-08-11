2,397 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

