289 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $238.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.