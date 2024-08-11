39,498 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.95. 1,087,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

