4,074 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.0 %

SNN opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.