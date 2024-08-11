4,166 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

