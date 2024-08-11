45,373 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

