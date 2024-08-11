492 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $222.59 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

