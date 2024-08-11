5,521 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

