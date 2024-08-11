6,842 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NU opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

