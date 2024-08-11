735 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

OKE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

