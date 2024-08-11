9,254 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.02. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

