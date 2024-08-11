Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 175,945 shares.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

