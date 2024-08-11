Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 75,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,380,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,920,843.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $4,657,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.