Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 292,920 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $18.99 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

