ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

