Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after acquiring an additional 388,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.55 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.