Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.