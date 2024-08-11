Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE ATNM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

