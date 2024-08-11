Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.88. 110,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.