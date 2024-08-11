Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $65.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

