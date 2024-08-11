Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.74

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $16.23. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 54,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

