Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.05

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.05 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.05). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 193,812 shares trading hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £500.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,335.71, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.24.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.