Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $132.70. 14,818,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 63,756,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

