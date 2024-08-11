AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 230.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AerCap by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

