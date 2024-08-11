AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in AeroVironment by 2,930.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $176.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $91.25 and a one year high of $224.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

