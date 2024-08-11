Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.59.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 1.8 %

About Air Canada

Shares of AC opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.