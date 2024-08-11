Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 71,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,481,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

