Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.61

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 184859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $7,187,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.