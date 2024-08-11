Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 1,100,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,663,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Altria Group by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

