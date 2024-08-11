Amanda Whalen Sells 60,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,068.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Klaviyo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KVYO opened at $31.09 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Klaviyo by 677.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 2,406,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $23,510,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
