Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $810,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

