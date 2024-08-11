Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $166.64. 11,112,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,472,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.