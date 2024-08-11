American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

