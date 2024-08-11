American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

