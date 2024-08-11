Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

