AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

