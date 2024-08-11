Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

