Analyzing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 23.62% 16.50% 1.55% First Western Financial 3.93% 2.86% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commerce Bancshares and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 6 1 0 2.14 First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.61 billion 4.86 $477.06 million $3.59 16.84 First Western Financial $89.25 million 1.76 $5.22 million $0.77 21.18

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Commerce Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

