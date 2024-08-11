Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Andersons has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 8,577.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

