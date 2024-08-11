AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

