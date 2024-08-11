Antonio Carrillo Acquires 12,125 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

