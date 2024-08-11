APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 4,063,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,209. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

APA Profile

Free Report

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

