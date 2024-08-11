Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,267 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

