Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 340,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 30,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 30,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.